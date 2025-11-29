ROCO Connections: Beyond the Rising Sun - A Musical Voyage

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra)

ROCO joins the global celebration of the 2025 World EXPO in Osaka with Beyond the Rising Sun - A Musical Voyage, a cross-cultural evening honoring innovation, tradition, and international exchange. The concert features ROCO musicians Kana Kimura (violin), Maiko Sasaki (clarinet), Shino Hayashi (cello), and guest pianist Hiroaki Tokunaga in a program that bridges East and West.

The centerpiece is a new ROCO-commissioned quartet by Tokunaga, inspired by the reflections of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, who will join the ensemble as a guest speaker at the event. Paired with a Japanese fashion collection curated by Houston City College and a Suntory Toki whisky tasting, the evening promises a tapestry of sound, visual art, and Japanese culture.

ROCO joins the global celebration of the 2025 World EXPO in Osaka with Beyond the Rising Sun - A Musical Voyage, a cross-cultural evening honoring innovation, tradition, and international exchange. The concert features ROCO musicians Kana Kimura (violin), Maiko Sasaki (clarinet), Shino Hayashi (cello), and guest pianist Hiroaki Tokunaga in a program that bridges East and West.

The centerpiece is a new ROCO-commissioned quartet by Tokunaga, inspired by the reflections of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, who will join the ensemble as a guest speaker at the event. Paired with a Japanese fashion collection curated by Houston City College and a Suntory Toki whisky tasting, the evening promises a tapestry of sound, visual art, and Japanese culture.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/121841/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.