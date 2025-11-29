ROCO Connections: Beyond the Rising Sun - A Musical Voyage

ROCO joins the global celebration of the 2025 World EXPO in Osaka with Beyond the Rising Sun - A Musical Voyage, a cross-cultural evening honoring innovation, tradition, and international exchange. The concert features ROCO musicians Kana Kimura (violin), Maiko Sasaki (clarinet), Shino Hayashi (cello), and guest pianist Hiroaki Tokunaga in a program that bridges East and West.

The centerpiece is a new ROCO-commissioned quartet by Tokunaga, inspired by the reflections of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, who will join the ensemble as a guest speaker at the event. Paired with a Japanese fashion collection curated by Houston City College and a Suntory Toki whisky tasting, the evening promises a tapestry of sound, visual art, and Japanese culture.