ROCO Connections: Beer & Brass

ROCO will raise a glass at the annual Beer & Brass tradition. The spirited event features the ROCO Brass Quintet performing traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements, pairing interactive performances with locally brewed craft beers (plus root beer & cider), bites, and good company.
ROCO will raise a glass at the annual Beer & Brass tradition. The spirited event features the ROCO Brass Quintet performing traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements, pairing interactive performances with locally brewed craft beers (plus root beer & cider), bites, and good company.
WHEN
WHERE
Houston Center for Musical Arts
1703 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/155506/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$65
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.