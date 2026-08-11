ROCO Connections: Beer & Brass

ROCO will raise a glass at the annual Beer & Brass tradition. The spirited event features the ROCO Brass Quintet performing traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements, pairing interactive performances with locally brewed craft beers (plus root beer & cider), bites, and good company.

ROCO will raise a glass at the annual Beer & Brass tradition. The spirited event features the ROCO Brass Quintet performing traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements, pairing interactive performances with locally brewed craft beers (plus root beer & cider), bites, and good company.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.