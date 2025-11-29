ROCO Connections: Beer & Brass

ROCO's annual Beer & Brass tradition features the ROCO Brass Quintet performing traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements. The evening pairs engaging, interactive performances with locally brewed craft beers (plus root beer and cider), bites, and good company.

