Riverstone Wicked Fun Run

The fourth annual Wicked Fun Run benefits St. Laurence Catholic Church’s annual shoe drive, which collects new athletic shoes for hundreds of children in need each year. Race participants can compete in timed competitive and non-competitive waves. There also will be a 1K kids’ run for the younger set. In lieu of race fees, participants can choose to donate a pair of kids' tennis shoes of equal value to St. Laurence.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. The Wicked Fun Run concludes with a post-race party featuring a photo booth, DJ, bounce houses, face painters, and more.