Riverbend Energy Group presents Walk and Roll for SCI

Walk & Roll for SCI (Spinal Cord Injury), presented by Riverbend Energy Group, is a family-friendly event for all ages and abilities aimed at raising awareness and critical funds for individuals living with SCI.

In its sixth year, the inclusive event includes a 1-mile path where attendees can walk, roll, bike, ride, scooter, roller skate, etc. Funds raised provide essential active gear and assistive technology equipment, allowing SCI patients to regain independence and improve their quality of life.

