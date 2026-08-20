River Oaks District presents Paws at The District

eventdetail
River Oaks District

In honor of National Dog Day, River Oaks District will present Paws at The District. The event invites Houstonians and their four-legged companions to celebrate with an afternoon of pet-friendly activations, live pet illustrations by Faint de Main Studio, therapy dog meet and greets by Faithful Paws, and local rescue adoptions

From 4-6 pm, De Boulle will donate 10 percent of sales from the deBoulle collection jewelry to PetSet, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals throughout the community.

In honor of National Dog Day, River Oaks District will present Paws at The District. The event invites Houstonians and their four-legged companions to celebrate with an afternoon of pet-friendly activations, live pet illustrations by Faint de Main Studio, therapy dog meet and greets by Faithful Paws, and local rescue adoptions

From 4-6 pm, De Boulle will donate 10 percent of sales from the deBoulle collection jewelry to PetSet, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals throughout the community.

WHEN

WHERE

River Oaks District
4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://www.riveroaksdistrict.com/events/paws-at-the-district

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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