River Oaks District presents Paws at The District

In honor of National Dog Day, River Oaks District will present Paws at The District. The event invites Houstonians and their four-legged companions to celebrate with an afternoon of pet-friendly activations, live pet illustrations by Faint de Main Studio, therapy dog meet and greets by Faithful Paws, and local rescue adoptions

From 4-6 pm, De Boulle will donate 10 percent of sales from the deBoulle collection jewelry to PetSet, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals throughout the community.