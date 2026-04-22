RISE Theatre presents Something Rotten Jr.

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Image courtesy of RISE Theatre

RISE Theatre will present a family-friendly production of Something Rotten Jr. Audiences can travel back to the Renaissance for an hour of musical comedy gold in a production adapted from the Broadway hit.

In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

RISE Theatre will present a family-friendly production of Something Rotten Jr. Audiences can travel back to the Renaissance for an hour of musical comedy gold in a production adapted from the Broadway hit.

In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

WHEN

WHERE

RISE At The Warehouse
& C, 2323 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Buildings B, Houston, TX 77043, USA
https://risewarehouse.com/events/

TICKET INFO

$10-$18

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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