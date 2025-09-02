Rice University Moody Center For The Arts presents Tent Series: Tay Butler, Loc Huynh, and VLM opening reception

In the sixth round of commissions for the Tent Series, the Moody Center For The Arts extends its engagement with Houston-based artists by inviting Tay Butler, Loc Huynh, and Virginia L. Montgomery (VLM) to create large-scale temporary artworks that will foster conversation throughout the 2026 academic year.

Featured on Provisional Campus Facilities Tents, located on the south side of campus, across Loop Road from Herring Hall, the three works offer poignant expressions of creativity, innovation, and connection.