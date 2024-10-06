Rice University Moody Center For The Arts presents Artists-in-Dialogue: Lucy Kim + Kirsten Adam Human Perception in Art and Science

Artist-in-Residence Lucy Kim and Rice University researcher Kirsten Adam will discuss the capacity of human perception and image processing, drawing examples from their respective fields.

As an artist, Kim investigates the underlying mechanisms that dictate our visual experience by using a broad variety of materials, ranging from oil paint, silicone rubbers, and resins, to live bacteria cells. By developing visceral, tactile, and less vision-centric artworks, Kim questions the limits of photographic documentation and the biases of biological and socio-cultural systems that impact visibility.

Adam, whose research explores the capacity and limits of the brain to process visual input, uses cognitive neuroscience methods like EEG monitoring and fMRI scans, as well as innovative behavioral measures to address central questions about how we succeed (and fail) at deploying our limited attentional resources.