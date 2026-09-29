Revólver Galería presents Jose Carlos Martinat: "Field of Power" opening reception

Revólver Galería presents "Field of Power," José Carlos Martinat's first solo exhibition in Houston and his second solo presentation with the gallery in the United States.

"Field of Power" looks at the city as a living surface where political, social, and historical narratives compete. Martinat extracts paintings, inscriptions, symbols, and materials from urban walls, preserving images that were meant to disappear.

Removed from their original sites and placed in the gallery, these fragments retain the marks of time while taking on a new, independent presence. They become palimpsests: material remains of what a society has tried to assert, transform, or forget.

The title carries particular meaning in Houston, home to the Rothko Chapel and closely connected to Mark Rothko's legacy and the Color Field tradition. Martinat moves the idea of the "field" beyond painting and into public space.

In his work, city walls become fields of power where images, speeches, and ideologies overlap, disappear, and struggle to remain visible. The exhibition connects Houston's artistic history with a political reading of the surface as a place of memory, conflict, and change.

Born in Lima in 1974, Martinat is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice brings together art, architecture, language, technology, and public space.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 21. Revolver Galeria is located at 2012 Peden Street, Houston, TX, 77019.