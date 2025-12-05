Revels Houston presents Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Revels Houston

In this year's Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, audiences will be transported back to 18th-century Scotland to a rural hamlet in the country's northwestern Highlands where villagers are beginning their annual celebration of Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year.

Audience members will experience traditional folk ballads, Highland dances (including the famous Argyll Broadswords Dance), and poems written by Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns. There will also be a folktale about a selkie, and a Guisers' (Mummers') Play, in which the legendary Scottish warrior-hero, Galoshens, battles the evil Black Knight.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.revelshouston.org/

TICKET INFO

$18-$36

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
