Retro Luxe Museum presents The American Legacy Gala

The American Legacy Gala will make its Houston debut, presented by Retro Luxe Museum. Guests can experience an evening featuring more than 100 authentic couture gowns worn by Princess Diana, U.S. First Ladies, Hollywood stars, and fashion icons.

Guests will enjoy a museum runway presentation, designer showcases, luxury vendors, a silent auction, and a celebration of fashion history. The exclusive event offers a rare opportunity to experience one of the most remarkable private couture collections in the United States.

Retro Luxe Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing fashion history through museum exhibitions, educational programs, and cultural events.