Houston-based mixed-media artist Stephen G. Starr presents "Fresh As," a new body of low-relief work fusing original giclée prints, intricate hand-cut layering, and collage, with high-contrast digital monotypes trapped beneath layered acrylics.

Using humorous nostalgia and cultural icons, advertising, song lyrics, and literary references, Starr offers a fresh cultural commentary on how we consume, layer, and perceive modern identity.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 30, 2027.