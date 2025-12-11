Reik in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Reik Facebook

Reik has released seven albums in their career, most recently Panorama in 2024.

Reik has released seven albums in their career, most recently Panorama in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/reik/

TICKET INFO

$72-$642

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.