Reeves Art + Design presents "Shifting Sands" opening reception

Reeves Art + Design will present "Shifting Sands," an all-female group show featuring the work of Demi Kahn, Margo Lunsford, Angel Oloshove, and Makenna Hatter-Paxton.

“Shifting Sands” is all about celebrating the journey of women navigating through the ever-changing sands of time. The show explores the desire to find yourself again, reminiscing about who you were, and feeling the impact of life's significant moments.

The exhibition features a diverse group of female artists expressing their experiences of aging, adapting, and witnessing the world around them. Join us as we celebrate the beauty of impermanence, the wisdom of experience, and the remarkable resilience of the human heart to heal and grow amidst life's shifting sands.

The exhibition will remain on view through October 25.