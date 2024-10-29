Reeves Art + Design presents Rachelle LeBlanc: "No Time for Sorry" opening reception

Reeves Art + Design is excited will present "No Time for Sorry," a solo exhibition from artist Rachelle LeBlanc.

In "No Time for Sorry," LeBlanc invites viewers into a profound exploration of alternative realities and identities, delving into the themes of transformation, belonging, and the fluidity of self. Through a masterful fusion of hand-hooked surface embroidery and ceramic sculptures, LeBlanc crafts a narrative transcending traditional boundary, engaging with the concept that there is no time to apologize for becoming who you were meant to be as a pathway to self-discovery and social change. The exhibition reflects the artist's journey as a parent and a broader commentary on the evolving nature of identity and family.

LeBlanc is a French American/Canadian artist who spent two decades working as a fashion designer and pattern maker in Montreal. Her work delves into the intersection of personal narratives and broader societal issues, with the aim of sparking conversations about identity, resilience, and inclusivity. While her primary medium is hand-hooked surface tapestries (rug-hooking), she also works with clay and glass casting, adding depth and texture to her storytelling.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 16.