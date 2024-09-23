Reeves Art + Design presents Orna Feinstein: "Full Circle" opening reception

Reeves Art + Design will present "Full Circle," a solo exhibition for Houston-based artist Orna Feinstein.

Feinstein has always been interested in the cross section between nature and art. Early on she pursued a degree in chemistry, but soon realized that her passion lay in the arts instead of a lab. Shortly after she moved to Houston in 1984 she began studying printmaking at the Glassell School of Art of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. She then went to the University of Houston and earned her BFA in sculpture.

“Full Circle” looks to explore the motif of concentric circles throughout the extensive body of Orna Feinstein’s work. Fascinated by nature and botany, she finds inspiration in the organic geometry of tree trunk rings, wood grain, and cellular images. While originally focused on exploring these elements through printmaking, she soon began experimenting beyond paper. Her investigation led her to expand her practice to concrete, plexiglass, fabric, and beyond. Recently returning to her artistic roots, “Full Circle” examines the circular nature of inspiration.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 25.