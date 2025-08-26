Reeves Art + Design presents "Frisco Pete Was a Friend of Mine" opening reception

Frisco Pete, the internationally celebrated artist whose name is synonymous with innovation and cultural impact, will present his first-ever show in Houston.

Known for his larger-than-life persona and ability to captivate audiences through a blend of traditional Western imagery and a touch of playfulness, Pete’s events are more than exhibitions - they are cultural moments that spark conversation and inspire awe. While some may debate he is a genius and others may argue that he just has too much time on his hands, all can agree that his art, like him, is undeniably, hilariously, and poignantly unique.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.