Reeves Art + Design presents "Frisco Pete Was a Friend of Mine" opening reception

Photo provided by Reeves Art + Design.

Frisco Pete, the internationally celebrated artist whose name is synonymous with innovation and cultural impact, will present his first-ever show in Houston.

Known for his larger-than-life persona and ability to captivate audiences through a blend of traditional Western imagery and a touch of playfulness, Pete’s events are more than exhibitions - they are cultural moments that spark conversation and inspire awe. While some may debate he is a genius and others may argue that he just has too much time on his hands, all can agree that his art, like him, is undeniably, hilariously, and poignantly unique.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Reeves Art + Design
2415 Taft St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://reevesartgallery.com/show/564103

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
