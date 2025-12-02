Reeves Art + Design presents Artistic Estate Sale opening reception

Art enthusiasts, vintage collectors, and oddity lovers are invited to attend a massive estate sale featuring three prominent Houston estates relocated to Reeves Art + Design. The event includes the collection of David Stone, one of Houston’s most acclaimed designers whose innovation set trends in the city’s interior design scene for years. The landmark event offers a rare opportunity to acquire exceptional works ranging from modern masterpieces to timeless classics.

Featured artists include Sharon Kopriva, Donald Roller Wilson, Dixie Friend Gay, Virgil Grotfeldt, Otis Huband, Henri Gadbois, Keith Perelli, Nancy Reddin Kienholz, David Ligare, George Pratt, Patrick Palmer, Richard Fluhr, Dan Allison, Bill Shepherd, David Linn, Liza Littlefield, and Michael Ray Charles.

Beyond the traditional art, there is a trove of additional collections to explore including Pre-Columbian Peruvian pottery, Mayan handmade beaded blouses, woven tapestries, antique apothecary jars, African artifacts, antique furniture, rugs, tea sets, brass candlesticks, and more.