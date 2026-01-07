ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelWorkplace

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of ReelAbilities Houston

Acknowledging Every Mind: Mental Health & Inclusion at Work: ReelWorkplace is a signature event of the ReelAbilities Houston Festival that empowers the business community to foster mental health awareness in the workplace. By recognizing the diverse ways people experience and manage mental health, organizations can build inclusive environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and empowered.

The event explores how cultivating psychological safety, promoting open dialogue, and implementing inclusive practices can lead to healthier teams and more resilient workplaces. Attendees will gain practical insights into creating a culture that values mental well-being as a foundation for individual and organizational success.

WHEN

WHERE

United Way of Greater Houston
50 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.reelabilitieshouston.org/events/reelworkplace-2026?date=2026-02-04T15:00:00.000Z

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
