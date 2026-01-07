ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelMusic

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of ReelAbilities Houston

Celebrate music’s power to connect, unite, and lift up people at ReelMusic, which showcases the talents of jazz, rock (and more) musicians and performers who live with disabilities. The event will feature ReelMusicians from the past, new-to-the-festival ReelMusicians, and the ReelMusic house band.

Celebrate music’s power to connect, unite, and lift up people at ReelMusic, which showcases the talents of jazz, rock (and more) musicians and performers who live with disabilities. The event will feature ReelMusicians from the past, new-to-the-festival ReelMusicians, and the ReelMusic house band.

WHEN

WHERE

The Emery/Weiner School
9825 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025, USA
https://www.reelabilitieshouston.org/events/reelmusic-2026?date=2026-02-27T01:30:00.000Z

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.