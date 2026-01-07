ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelFilm Opening Night

ReelAbilities Houston presents the opening night film of ReelFilm, Deaf President Now. During eight days in March 1988, Gallaudet University students ignited a watershed moment in civil rights history. When the board appoints a hearing president to lead the world's only Deaf university, four student leaders mobilize their peers into action. Their demands extend beyond campus leadership, challenging deeply entrenched systems and sparking a movement that reverberates through generations.
Co-directed by Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim, the documentary weaves together firsthand accounts and archival footage to chronicle a pivotal moment in American civil rights that reshaped educational equity.
ReelAbilities Houston presents the opening night film of ReelFilm, Deaf President Now. During eight days in March 1988, Gallaudet University students ignited a watershed moment in civil rights history. When the board appoints a hearing president to lead the world's only Deaf university, four student leaders mobilize their peers into action. Their demands extend beyond campus leadership, challenging deeply entrenched systems and sparking a movement that reverberates through generations.
Co-directed by Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim, the documentary weaves together firsthand accounts and archival footage to chronicle a pivotal moment in American civil rights that reshaped educational equity.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.