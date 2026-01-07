ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelFilm Opening Night

ReelAbilities Houston presents the opening night film of ReelFilm, Deaf President Now. During eight days in March 1988, Gallaudet University students ignited a watershed moment in civil rights history. When the board appoints a hearing president to lead the world's only Deaf university, four student leaders mobilize their peers into action. Their demands extend beyond campus leadership, challenging deeply entrenched systems and sparking a movement that reverberates through generations.

Co-directed by Nyle DiMarco and Davis Guggenheim, the documentary weaves together firsthand accounts and archival footage to chronicle a pivotal moment in American civil rights that reshaped educational equity.