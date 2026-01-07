ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelFilm: Mental Health Night

ReelAbilities Houston presents the Mental Health Night Screening of Blind AF, a deep dive into the cross-sections between grief, trauma, and disability.

Shawn Cheshire, an army veteran, Blind Paralympic champion, and world-record holder, takes on an unprecedented 3,600-mile cross-country bike journey on a single, non-tandem bicycle. As she adapts to new ways of navigating both her physical terrain and personal history, Shawn's experience showcases the creative ways blind athletes develop innovative techniques for independent movement. Her story interweaves athletic achievement with candid explorations of identity, adaptation, and blazing one’s own trail.

The film contains themes of sexual violence and child abuse, which may be disturbing to some viewers.