ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelFilm: Closing Night

Night 4 of ReelFilm will feature Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott, about the life of ReelPeople speaker, Jim Abbott, telling his story of athleticism and perseverance. Through archival footage, interviews, and intimate storytelling, the film chronicles the journey of Abbott, a Major League Baseball pitcher born without a right hand. From his childhood in Flint, Michigan to his no-hitter at Yankee Stadium, the film explores Abbott’s resilience, ingenuity, and impact on generations of disabled athletes. With commentary from teammates, journalists, and Abbott himself, the documentary reveals not just a sports triumph but a powerful legacy of advocacy and inclusion.