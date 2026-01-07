ReelAbilities Houston presents "ReelArt" Special Exhibition Opening

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities, making an impact that lasts far beyond the Festival.

This special exhibition is inspired by the quilt made for Joan Alexander of the ties belonging to her husband Stanfordz. Along with the quilt are others featuring Celebration Company art, including the art of Celebration Company Artists Becca Golub, Ian Spindler, and Neville Karpas.

The exhibition will be shown alongside the art of Bryan Friedland, a Jerusalem-based artist, actor, and singer with high-functioning autism who uses art and theater as powerful tools for self-expression. After emigrating from the U.S. to Israel, Bryan began creating paintings that reflect this unique perspective, often inspired by personal challenges and global events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Israeli-Hamas war. His work, featured in a book published by SHEKEL, conveys messages of resilience and hope for peace. At the same time, his performances in Hebrew University’s Beit Hillel Theater further showcase his creative spirit.