ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelArt opening reception

Photo courtesy of Alexander Jewish Family Service

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities. See the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities and enjoy a special exhibition by the featured artist. The artists work with various mediums, such as painting, photography, and glass fusion. These allow the artist multiple ways to excel at expressing themselves when they otherwise would be unable to.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd D120, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://www.reelabilitieshouston.org/events/reelart-2026-opening-reception?date=2026-01-18T19:00:00.000Z

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
