ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelArt opening reception

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities. See the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities and enjoy a special exhibition by the featured artist. The artists work with various mediums, such as painting, photography, and glass fusion. These allow the artist multiple ways to excel at expressing themselves when they otherwise would be unable to.
Admission is free.