ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelArt For All

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities, making an impact that lasts far beyond the Festival.

The ReelArt For All program will feature art and interactive activities, brunchy bites, and more. Guests can see the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities, and explore the works of this year's featured artist Emmett Kyoshi Wilson.

A Chicago-based artist and advocate for inclusion, Wilson uses his vibrant abstract art to champion individuals with unique abilities. Living with Down syndrome, Wilson has created over 150 works, exhibited in five galleries, and even painted the American Flag for the U.S. Embassy in Croatia.