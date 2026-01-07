ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelArt For All

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the Emmet Kyoshi Wilson Team

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities, making an impact that lasts far beyond the Festival.

The ReelArt For All program will feature art and interactive activities, brunchy bites, and more. Guests can see the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities, and explore the works of this year's featured artist Emmett Kyoshi Wilson.

A Chicago-based artist and advocate for inclusion, Wilson uses his vibrant abstract art to champion individuals with unique abilities. Living with Down syndrome, Wilson has created over 150 works, exhibited in five galleries, and even painted the American Flag for the U.S. Embassy in Croatia.

WHEN

WHERE

Sabine Street Studios
1907 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.reelabilitieshouston.org/events/reelart-for-all-2026?date=2026-02-01T16:30:00.000Z

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
