Redbut Arts Center presents Ellis Barber: "Stranger Days" opening reception

What happens to all the things we throw away? And what happens to the animals that have to live with what we leave behind? In the exhibition "Strange Days," artist Ellis Barber takes a closer look at our throwaway culture and its impact on the natural world. Using discarded materials to create unusual and sometimes unsettling animal sculptures, Ellis imagines a world in which wildlife has adapted to the waste we produce or perhaps has been changed by it.

Dogs take center stage in this exhibition. Known for their resilience, loyalty, and ability to make the best of almost any situation, they become unlikely survivors in a world increasingly shaped by human consumption. Covered or filled with (cleaned) trash, Ellis' sculptural dogs appear to have developed strange new skins. Are they evolving to survive in their surroundings, or are we responsible for what they've become?

Barber's fascination with discarded objects comes from a personal urge to collect and rescue things that others no longer want. What begins as an effort to keep trash out of the environment has grown into a deeper curiosity about our habits. We buy, use, and toss things aside, often without giving much thought to where they end up.

But there is more to "Strange Days" than a warning about pollution. Barber finds something remarkable in the way animals carry on, even in difficult circumstances. Dogs still play, form friendships, and find ways to enjoy life. That spirit of adaptability runs throughout the exhibition, bringing moments of humor and tenderness to work that also raises uncomfortable questions.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 2, 2027.