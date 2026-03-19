Redbud Arts Center presents "Through Many Lenses: The Redbud Collection" opening reception

"Through Many Lenses: The Redbud Collection" brings together a selection of photographs by some of the most influential image-makers of the 20th century. From the sweeping landscapes of Ansel Adams to the urban documentation of Berenice Abbott, the stark social realities captured by Gordon Parks, the evocative scenes of Winston Link, to our very own Ben De Soto, capturing the homeless population in Houston, the exhibition reflects the diverse approaches that have defined modern photography.

Drawn from the Redbud Collection, these works illustrate how photography can simultaneously record and interpret the world. Each artist, with their unique vision and technical mastery, reveals a different perspective whether rooted in social justice, the natural environment, or the everyday rhythms of American life. Taken together, the exhibition offers not only a survey of master photographers but also a meditation on photography’s enduring power to shape cultural memory.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until May 30.