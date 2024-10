PrintHouston and Redbud Arts Center will present "The Art of Collecting Prints," a discussion between print collectors Gus Kopriva and Ray Hylenski.

Kopriva is president of Redbud Arts Center and will be sharing prints by Otto Dix, Max Beckmann and Kathe Kollwitz, among others. Hylenski, a filmmaker and print collector, will join the discussion with works by Robert Rauschenberg, Mel Ramos, Jasper Johns, Judy Chicago, and Man Ray.