Redbud Arts Center presents "Texas Art Now: Rhythms and Myths" opening reception

"Texas Art Now: Rhythms and Myths" brings together four artists whose work explores the intersections of mystery, memory, and dreamlike experience within both natural and human worlds. Across painting and sculpture, each artist reveals underlying rhythms that shape perception, drawing attention to the subtle forces that connect the physical environment with the subconscious. The result is a richly layered exhibition that invites reflection on cycles of transformation, tension, and renewal.

Michael Roque Collins draws from dreams and personal mythology, weaving together imagery of ruin, overgrowth, and the petrochemical landscape. His compositions are driven by opposing forces—darkness and illumination, abstraction and representation, the mythic and the everyday—creating a dynamic visual language that ultimately leans toward resilience and hope.

Sharon Kopriva’s work reflects a deep engagement with cycles of nature and spirituality. Combining two- and three-dimensional elements, she incorporates organic materials and symbolic imagery such as nests, eggs, and figures. Her textured surfaces suggest processes of growth, entropy, and regeneration, informed by both personal vision and a broader sense of the sacred.

Sherry Owens constructs intricate sculptures from crepe myrtle branches, transforming natural materials into expressive, interconnected forms. Her work evokes human relationships, moral tensions, and cosmic systems, allowing the material to transcend its origins and take on poetic and symbolic resonance.

Carlos Canul’s abstract paintings are built through layers of pigment applied by pooling, brushing, and scraping. Subtle references to Mayan culture emerge within these complex surfaces, suggesting worlds that are both ancient and contemporary, intimate and expansive.Together, these artists create a compelling dialogue that bridges abstraction and narrative, mythology and lived experience, grounding the exhibition in the enduring rhythms of the natural world.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 28.