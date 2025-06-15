Redbud Arts Center presents Robert Riojas: "Revival: A Contemporary Romance" opening reception

Image courtesy of Robert Riojas

Redbud Arts Center presents "Revival: A Contemporary Romance" by Houston-based Mexican-American artist Robert Riojas. The emotionally charged exhibition explores themes of transformation, resilience, and rebirth through bold color, symbolic imagery, and the elemental power of fire.

Drawing on his working-class upbringing and a deep respect for labor and perseverance, Riojas creates works that honor the beauty found in struggle and renewal. Rooted in contemporary romanticism, his art reclaims what is often overlooked, using geometry, texture, and reclaimed materials to reflect cycles of destruction and regeneration. The result is a powerful tribute to the enduring human spirit and its capacity for change.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 30.

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
303 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/robert-riojas

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
