Redbud Arts Center presents Robert Riojas: "Revival: A Contemporary Romance" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents "Revival: A Contemporary Romance" by Houston-based Mexican-American artist Robert Riojas. The emotionally charged exhibition explores themes of transformation, resilience, and rebirth through bold color, symbolic imagery, and the elemental power of fire.

Drawing on his working-class upbringing and a deep respect for labor and perseverance, Riojas creates works that honor the beauty found in struggle and renewal. Rooted in contemporary romanticism, his art reclaims what is often overlooked, using geometry, texture, and reclaimed materials to reflect cycles of destruction and regeneration. The result is a powerful tribute to the enduring human spirit and its capacity for change.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 30.