Redbud Arts Center presents Robert Leroy Hodge: "Frequency" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Robert Leroy Hodge

Redbud Arts Center presents "Frequency," a solo exhibition by Houston artist Robert Leroy Hodge. Known for his multidisciplinary practice deeply rooted in African American history, music, memory, and Houston’s cultural landscape, Hodge creates work that examines how histories are preserved, transformed, and carried forward.

Born and raised in Houston’s historic Third Ward, Hodge has developed a distinctive visual language that draws inspiration from music and the process of sampling. Much like a musician layers and reworks existing sounds, he cuts, combines, and reconstructs imagery and materials to create new narratives.

His works often incorporate reclaimed materials, found objects, text, and references to African American cultural and musical icons. In "Frequency," Hodge explores the relationship between visual art and sound, considering the ways ideas, histories, and experiences travel across generations.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 31.

Redbud Arts Center presents "Frequency," a solo exhibition by Houston artist Robert Leroy Hodge. Known for his multidisciplinary practice deeply rooted in African American history, music, memory, and Houston’s cultural landscape, Hodge creates work that examines how histories are preserved, transformed, and carried forward.

Born and raised in Houston’s historic Third Ward, Hodge has developed a distinctive visual language that draws inspiration from music and the process of sampling. Much like a musician layers and reworks existing sounds, he cuts, combines, and reconstructs imagery and materials to create new narratives.

His works often incorporate reclaimed materials, found objects, text, and references to African American cultural and musical icons. In "Frequency," Hodge explores the relationship between visual art and sound, considering the ways ideas, histories, and experiences travel across generations.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
303 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/robert-hodge

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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