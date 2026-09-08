Redbud Arts Center presents Pat Edwards: "African Figures: Expressions in Clay" opening reception

eventdetail
Pat Edwards, "Ummi"

Redbud Arts Center will present "African Figures: Expressions in Clay," a solo exhibition by Houston-based ceramic artist Pat Edwards.

For Edwards, working with clay is both a deeply personal and meditative experience. She approaches each sculpture without a predetermined outcome, allowing the material to guide her as the figure gradually takes shape and develops its own personality. Her large-scale ceramic sculptures honor African people while exploring heritage, dignity, resilience, and the stories carried through generations.

Working primarily with high-fired Black Mountain clay, Edwards hand-builds figures distinguished by expressive faces and carefully considered details. Vibrant garments, textured hairstyles and head wraps, ceramic jewelry, cowrie shells, and canes are more than decorative elements. They contribute to the identity and story of each figure. No two are alike; each possesses an individual expression, character, and presence.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 28

Redbud Arts Center will present "African Figures: Expressions in Clay," a solo exhibition by Houston-based ceramic artist Pat Edwards.

For Edwards, working with clay is both a deeply personal and meditative experience. She approaches each sculpture without a predetermined outcome, allowing the material to guide her as the figure gradually takes shape and develops its own personality. Her large-scale ceramic sculptures honor African people while exploring heritage, dignity, resilience, and the stories carried through generations.

Working primarily with high-fired Black Mountain clay, Edwards hand-builds figures distinguished by expressive faces and carefully considered details. Vibrant garments, textured hairstyles and head wraps, ceramic jewelry, cowrie shells, and canes are more than decorative elements. They contribute to the identity and story of each figure. No two are alike; each possesses an individual expression, character, and presence.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 28

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
303 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/pat-edwards

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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