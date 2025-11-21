Redbud Arts Center presents Michael Morris: "Hiraeth" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center celebrates Michael Morris, an emerging artist whose watercolor painting captivated audiences during "Emerging Visions," Redbud’s annual exhibition highlighting rising talent from Houston area universities and colleges.

His work, praised for its sophistication and originality, earned First Place, selected by Bradley Sumrall, Curator of the Southern Collection at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Morris' paintings breathe new life into surrealism, recalling the poetic imagination of Leonora Carrington, Dorothea Tanning, and Remedios Varo while charting a distinctly personal path.

Working primarily in watercolor - a medium known for its delicacy and unpredictability - Morris transforms translucent washes and precise linework into portals of dreamlike wonder. His compositions often fuse human, animal, and architectural forms in symbolic arrangements that feel both intimate and mythic.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 31, 2026.