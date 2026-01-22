Redbud Arts Center presents Lisa Cain: "The Storyteller" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents "The Storyteller," an exhibition of paintings by Lisa Cain, Ph.D., a self-taught artist whose work is deeply rooted in memory, personal history, and lived experience.

Cain’s practice centers on visual storytelling - using art as a means to preserve, honor, and pass down narratives that might otherwise fade with time. Working primarily in acrylic on canvas and mixed media, Lisa creates a vivid pictorial record of life in the rural South, inspired by her upbringing in Canton, Mississippi. Her paintings are marked by bold, saturated color and straightforward yet expressive figures that convey everyday moments of work, family, faith, and community.

These scenes reflect a collective memory; one shaped by resilience, shared labor, and enduring cultural traditions. Many of Lisa’s works serve as quiet tributes to individuals and stories that were never formally recorded but remain essential to the fabric of Southern life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 28.