Redbud Arts Center presents Laura Drey: "Navigational Points" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center will present the new exhibition "Navigational Points," featuring the works of artist Laura Drey.

Drey, a multi-disciplinary artist from Houston, weaves her Mexican-American heritage and family history into her diverse artistic practice. Her work spans across drawing, painting, sewing, weaving, and embroidery, exploring complex themes such as identity, race, class, labor, and geography. These themes are deeply personal, rooted in her experiences of home, belonging, and intergenerational storytelling.

Drey’s art is heavily influenced by the lives of her family members, who worked as migrant farmers and longshoremen along the Gulf Coast. These stories and histories are woven into her material choices, where she incorporates both conventional domestic items like thread, needles, and scissors, and commercial materials used in farming, such as polypropylene sacking, burlap, and twist ties. These elements come together to create intricate and materially rich artworks that reflect the layered narratives of her cultural and familial background.

Her artistic expression is further enriched by her Mexican-American experiences, as well as her roles as a daughter, mother, and poet. Drey's work often delves into the bonds of family, the meaning of home, and the ways in which personal and cultural histories intersect and evolve.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.