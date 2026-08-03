Redbud Arts Center presents Julia Marcucci Wood: "Shifting in Skin" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents "Shifting in Skin," a solo exhibition by Houston artist Julia Marcucci Wood. Featuring drypoint prints alongside graphite and colored pencil drawings, the exhibition offers an intimate reflection on the female experience through works that are both personal and universally relatable.

For Wood, the female figure is a place where memory, emotion, and lived experience come together. Her work celebrates the individuality of every woman while acknowledging the many ways life shapes us over time. Rather than searching for perfection, she embraces vulnerability, strength, and the quiet beauty found in growth.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 26.