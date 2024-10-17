Redbud Arts Center presents John Altoon: "About Women" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents the “About Women” series, an important collaboration by the Los Angeles surrealist and abstract expressionist artist John Altoon and the American poet Robert Creeley.

The series of 10 lithographs was inspired by Creeley’s three poems: "Anger," "The Woman," and "Distance." Altoon first met Creeley on the Spanish Island of Majorca. The highly influential poet of the post war era connected with Altoon. Both the artist and poet dealt with social and political issues as primary sources for their works.

Some of Altoon’s contemporaries described Altoon as being slightly mad. His erotic and abstract work represented the artist’s personal fantasies and nightmares. His mental illness contributed to his early passing at age forty-three in 1969. His work is included in major museum collections including the Whitney. This exhibition comprises the complete series of this major collaboration between two masters of their craft.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 29.