Redbud Arts Center presents Jeffie Brewer: "Between Here and Happy" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Jeffie Brewer

Redbud Arts Center presents Jeffie Brewer and his world of joyous, smile-evoking critters - both monumental and intimate - in the exhibition "Between Here and Happy."

The title says it all: Brewer’s work inhabits that vibrant, luminous space where art uplifts, surprises, and restores a sense of wonder.Brewer is best known for his larger-than-life sculptures fabricated in powder-coated steel. Painted in radiant colors - electric pinks, sky blues, fiery oranges - his pieces command attention from afar, yet invite audiences of all ages to step closer and engage.

His subject matter often appears familiar: animals, hearts, flowers, or simplified figures. But in Brewer’s hands, these everyday forms transform into something extraordinary - flattened silhouettes, bold outlines that give them the quality of a playful drawing sprung into three-dimensional life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
303 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/jeffie-brewer

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

