Redbud Arts Center presents "From the Collection" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center will present "From the Collection," a special exhibition bringing together a selection of works by some of the most influential artists of the 20th century and beyond.

"From the Collection" offers an opportunity to experience a dynamic group of artworks spanning movements, continents, and decades, reflecting the passion and vision behind collecting as a form of cultural stewardship.

Featured artists include Robert Rauschenberg, Yigal Ozeri, Salvador Dalí, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Christo, Hans Hofmann, Gustav Klimt, Norman Rockwell, Francisco Toledo and many more.

The exhibition celebrates the powerful role collections play in shaping public access to art, preserving stories, movements, and radical shifts in visual culture.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 25.