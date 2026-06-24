Redbud Arts Center presents "Emerging Visions 2026" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Tanja Peterson

Redbud Arts Center presents "Emerging Visions 2026", a juried exhibition featuring outstanding work by undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities throughout the Greater Houston area and within a 100 mile radius. Judged by Clare Elliott, independent curator, appraiser, and founder of Elliott Art Advice, the exhibition highlights emerging artists working across a variety of media and perspectives. Selected from a competitive pool of submissions, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of contemporary art in Houston. "Emerging Visions" was established to provide student artists with the opportunity to exhibit in a professional gallery setting and to connect their work with a broader public audience.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 29.

Redbud Arts Center presents "Emerging Visions 2026", a juried exhibition featuring outstanding work by undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities throughout the Greater Houston area and within a 100 mile radius. Judged by Clare Elliott, independent curator, appraiser, and founder of Elliott Art Advice, the exhibition highlights emerging artists working across a variety of media and perspectives. Selected from a competitive pool of submissions, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of contemporary art in Houston. "Emerging Visions" was established to provide student artists with the opportunity to exhibit in a professional gallery setting and to connect their work with a broader public audience.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 29.

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/emerging-visions-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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