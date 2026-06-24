Redbud Arts Center presents "Emerging Visions 2026" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents "Emerging Visions 2026", a juried exhibition featuring outstanding work by undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities throughout the Greater Houston area and within a 100 mile radius. Judged by Clare Elliott, independent curator, appraiser, and founder of Elliott Art Advice, the exhibition highlights emerging artists working across a variety of media and perspectives. Selected from a competitive pool of submissions, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of contemporary art in Houston. "Emerging Visions" was established to provide student artists with the opportunity to exhibit in a professional gallery setting and to connect their work with a broader public audience.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 29.