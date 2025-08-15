Redbud Arts Center presents Ed Wilson: "If I Knew Then" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents Ed Wilson: “If I Knew Then,” in which the sculptor trades monumental public art for a more intimate journey - one that begins with a handful of imagined toy cars.

What started as a whimsical attempt to make Christmas gifts for his granddaughters evolved into a vibrant, inventive series of sculptural vehicles. These aren’t replicas of any real make or model; they are dream machines conjured from memory, imagination, and the hands of a master metalworker.

The exhibition is not simply about cars - it’s about the toys people wish they had, the creative freedom of youth, and the joy of making for its own sake.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 25.