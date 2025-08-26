Redbud Arts Center presents Cathy Spence: "Liminal" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center presents "Liminal," a photographic exhibition by Beaumont-based artist Cathy Spence.

"Liminal" draws viewers into transitional spaces - those fleeting thresholds between seasons, light, and weather. Spence’s images, centered on wetlands and tributaries, capture moments just before change: the first light of day, the edge of spring, the pause before rain, the haze of fog. Most works were created in the marshes of Southeast Texas, where dense humidity softens the air and the horizon stretches low, broken by tall pines or willows.

Initially inspired by Edward Steichen’s "1904 The Pond - Moonrise," Spence set out to create her own vision of this delicate in-between. Over time, her focus shifted to the interplay between sun and fog - each alternately revealing and concealing the landscape.“ It’s that fleeting intersection,” Spence notes, “where light and shadow, clarity and obscurity, trade places - where you’re not quite in one world or the other.”

Through her lens, these transitions become moments of stillness and transformation. The viewer is invited to linger in a space where boundaries blur and perception shifts, where the natural world resists certainty and invites reflection. The exhibition offers an immersive experience into the subtle drama of marshlands, showing how the simplest changes in light and atmosphere can alter an entire scene.

In "Liminal," Spence captures not just a view, but the sensation of standing in a place suspended between what has passed and what is about to arrive.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 27.