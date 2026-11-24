Redbud Arts Center presents "Life Demands Both Ends" with artist Alisa Weldon. "The Pencil Works" explores the pencil as a metaphor for the human experience.

Simple, familiar, and nearly universal, the pencil carries within it the same contradictions we encounter in life: the desire to make our mark and the need to change our minds. One end to dream; the other to start again. Between them exists everything else: the pressure, the possibility, and the marks we choose to leave behind.

Through painting, sculpture, assemblage, mixed media, and conceptual works, Weldon transforms the pencil from an everyday object into a language for examining ambition, identity, failure, joy, loss, resilience, faith, and personal growth.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.