Redbud Arts Center presents "Life Demands Both Ends" with artist Alisa Weldon. "The Pencil Works" explores the pencil as a metaphor for the human experience.
Simple, familiar, and nearly universal, the pencil carries within it the same contradictions we encounter in life: the desire to make our mark and the need to change our minds. One end to dream; the other to start again. Between them exists everything else: the pressure, the possibility, and the marks we choose to leave behind.
Through painting, sculpture, assemblage, mixed media, and conceptual works, Weldon transforms the pencil from an everyday object into a language for examining ambition, identity, failure, joy, loss, resilience, faith, and personal growth.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.
Redbud Arts Center presents "Life Demands Both Ends" with artist Alisa Weldon. "The Pencil Works" explores the pencil as a metaphor for the human experience.
Simple, familiar, and nearly universal, the pencil carries within it the same contradictions we encounter in life: the desire to make our mark and the need to change our minds. One end to dream; the other to start again. Between them exists everything else: the pressure, the possibility, and the marks we choose to leave behind.
Through painting, sculpture, assemblage, mixed media, and conceptual works, Weldon transforms the pencil from an everyday object into a language for examining ambition, identity, failure, joy, loss, resilience, faith, and personal growth.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 30, 2027.
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Admission is free.