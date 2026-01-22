Raquel Cepeda presents Jazz on Valentine's

Venezuelan-American jazz vocalist and songwriter Raquel Cepeda presents her 9th annual Jazz on Valentine’s Concert. Featuring jazz standards, Cepeda’s original compositions, and Brazilian bossa nova gems, the program blends global influences with contemporary jazz aesthetics. Joined by her world-class sextet (Barry Sames, piano; Thomas Helton, bass; Adriano Santos, drums; Ernesto Vega, sax; Dennis Dotson, trumpet) and special guests the Latinus String Quartet, the intimate evening celebrates romance and rhythm.

