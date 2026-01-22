Raquel Cepeda presents Jazz on Valentine's

Koko Art Studio

Venezuelan-American jazz vocalist and songwriter Raquel Cepeda presents her 9th annual Jazz on Valentine’s Concert. Featuring jazz standards, Cepeda’s original compositions, and Brazilian bossa nova gems, the program blends global influences with contemporary jazz aesthetics. Joined by her world-class sextet (Barry Sames, piano; Thomas Helton, bass; Adriano Santos, drums; Ernesto Vega, sax; Dennis Dotson, trumpet) and special guests the Latinus String Quartet, the intimate evening celebrates romance and rhythm.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2026/jazz-valentines-concert-2026

TICKET INFO

$25-$85

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
