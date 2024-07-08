Queensbury Theatre presents Alice by Heart

A young girl takes refuge in a London Tube station during WWII and confronts grief, loss, and love with the help of her favorite book, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The musical is from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress).
A young girl takes refuge in a London Tube station during WWII and confronts grief, loss, and love with the help of her favorite book, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The musical is from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress).
WHEN
WHERE
Queensbury Theatre
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.queensburytheatre.org/alice
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.