Queensbury Theatre presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Queensbury Theatre

The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

WHEN

WHERE

Queensbury Theatre
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://queensburytheatre.vbotickets.com/event/a_charlie_brown_christmas/165849

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.