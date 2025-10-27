Puptopia Festival

eventdetail
Puptopia Festival

At the Puptopia Festival, visitors and their pups can participate in a Dog Costume Contest, enjoy music from a DJ, indulge in nail trims, massages, and doggy facials (available for a fee), sip on craft brews from Saint Arnold’s, shop at dog-friendly vendors, and moe.

At the Puptopia Festival, visitors and their pups can participate in a Dog Costume Contest, enjoy music from a DJ, indulge in nail trims, massages, and doggy facials (available for a fee), sip on craft brews from Saint Arnold’s, shop at dog-friendly vendors, and moe.

WHEN

WHERE

Saint Arnold Brewing Company
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://www.puptopiafestival.com/markets/houston

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.