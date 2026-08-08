Punch Line Houston presents Ruby Setnik

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ruby Setnik

Ruby Setnik started her stand up career while she was still in high school. Now 25 years old and "way hotter," Setnik is described as "charismatic" and "unapologetic" in her style of joke telling. She was a standout in the latest Netflix Introducing showcase, recorded in 2025.

Ruby Setnik started her stand up career while she was still in high school. Now 25 years old and "way hotter," Setnik is described as "charismatic" and "unapologetic" in her style of joke telling. She was a standout in the latest Netflix Introducing showcase, recorded in 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Punch Line Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ruby-setnik-houston-texas-09-18-2026/event/3A0064EDF283D505

TICKET INFO

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